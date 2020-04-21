Bruce Smith Down To Mentor Chase Young For Redskins, Call Me, Dan Snyder!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Bruce Smith is down to don Redskins garb once again ... this time, he tells TMZ Sports he'll throw on the D.C. gear to become Chase Young's personal mentor!!

Of course, the Ohio St. superstar ain't officially a member of the Redskins yet -- but it's nearly unanimous among NFL pundits that Washington will select him with the No. 2 overall pick Thursday.

And, once that happens, Bruce says he's open to calling team owner Dan Snyder to offer up his services as Young's personal pass-rush coach.

"I've given that some thought," Smith says, "in giving Dan Snyder a call and telling Dan that I can probably help this young man out to becoming that impact player that they would like for him to become a lot sooner rather than three or four years down the line."

If Dan were smart ... he'd make the hire ASAP -- Bruce is the greatest pass-rusher EVER, recording an NFL record 200 career sacks, and he's a proven commodity as a coach, having already mentored some of the league's current best.

"I think the knowledge that I have been able to gain over the course of my career and even after my career is over has been very helpful to some of the players that are in the league now," Smith says.

"I spent some time with Von Miller, I spent some time with a number of other players. But, it's the details -- the details -- that will set you apart from being average to good to great."

As for Smith's opinion of Chase's game right now ... Bruce LOVES the guy, saying, "Well, arguably, he is the best player in the draft."

By the way, Smith also sent a personal shout-out to all the people battling on the frontlines against the coronavirus ... and his message is touching.