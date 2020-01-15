Chase Young Gets VIP Hollywood Treatment at L.A. Clippers Game

Chase Young -- one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft -- got a taste of the Hollywood life Tuesday ... hanging with some serious power players at the Clippers game.

The former Ohio State defensive end -- likely the #2 overall pick -- was sitting courtside Tuesday at Staples Center, right next to Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul, the guy who reps LeBron James.

20-year-old Young also posed for a picture with UTA talent agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer ... while sitting in spitting distance from Disney head Bob Iger and Hollywood legend Billy Crystal.

In other words ... welcome to the A-List, Chase!

As for the game, the Clippers beat the hell out of the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers ... the Cavs' second blowout loss this week!

On Monday night, the Cavs got smacked by the Lakers at Staples Center while Kim Kardashian heckled Tristan Thompson from her courtside seats.

Kim later said it was all in good fun and she didn't mean any harm.