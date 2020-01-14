Kim Kardashian and Kanye Watch Lakers Smash Cavs, Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson

Think Kim Kardashian takes pleasure in watching her sister's ex take an L in public??? HELL YEAH, SHE DOES!

Check out the smiles on Kim and Kanye's faces during the Lakers game Monday night -- grinning from ear to ear as LeBron and company put a beatdown on Tristan Thompson's Cleveland Cavaliers in a 128 to 99 shellacking!

Kim even posted a pic of Tristan on the court on her IG.

For the record, Tristan and Khloe Kardashian seem to be on decent terms these days -- but with all the drama he put her through, it must still be fun to watch him get wrecked on the court.

Oh, and if you were worried about how LeBron was feeling after that bout with the flu -- he's better!!! In fact, King James dropped 31 points, 8 assists and 2 rebounds in the Lakers win!

The Lakers are currently in 1st place in the Western Conference with a 33-7 record -- the hottest team in the NBA.

In fact, it's just like old times at Staples Center -- with stars buying up all the seats ... even Jack Nicholson was sitting courtside again after taking some time away from his favorite team.