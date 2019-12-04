Todd Gurley Gets Courtside Seats For Bronny James Game, Sees Sick Alley-Oop!
12/4/2019 6:34 AM PT
HOW AWESOME IS THIS?!?!?
LeBron James' son is such a superstar already that L.A. Rams running back Todd Gurley had courtside seats to watch him play in his high school game Tuesday night!!
And, get this, the kid didn't disappoint -- throwing down a MONSTER alley-oop!!!!
Bronny James got his first-ever start for Sierra Canyon against Granada Hills Charter in Chatsworth, Calif. ... and it didn't take him long to flash his insane potential.
Just a few minutes into the game ... LBJ's 15-year-old kid caught a lob and threw it down with authority!!!
And, eventually, Bronny's squad ran away with it ... routing GHC, 87-35.
Gurley seemed impressed with the King's kid ... and even posted a few highlights from his night on the hardwood to his social media page!!
As for LeBron, he couldn't make the game ... the Lakers were in Colorado to play the Nuggets -- but something tells us Gurley will be more than happy to fill him in on what he missed!
