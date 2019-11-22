Dwyane Wade's Son Throws Down Alley-Oop In Front Of Dad In HS Season Opener

Play video content Breaking News ESPN

Proud Dad moment for Dwyane Wade on Thursday night ... the NBA legend got to watch his son play in his HS season opener -- and the kid threw down a sick alley-oop!!

The show all went down in front of a sold-out crowd in San Diego ... where Zaire Wade's Sierra Canyon squad beat the hell out of Montgomery HS, 91-44, in its 2019 debut.

Zaire only scored 6 points ... but he made two of them REALLY count -- catching a lob and putting it home, all while Dwyane watched from his courtside seat!!

Dwyane Wade is in the building at Montgomery High School.



His son Zaire is playing alongside Bronny James in Sierra Canyon’s season opener. pic.twitter.com/glLMvsbRMR — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) November 22, 2019 @DarnayTripp

Of course, Wade was also there to support his best buddy LeBron James' son, Bronny, who was playing in his first-ever HS game.

And, Wade got to see the young James ball out too ... 'cause the kid scored 10 points off the bench and knocked down some DEEP triples!!!

Poppa James couldn't make the trip -- the Lakers are on the road to play Oklahoma City on Friday night -- but something tells us Dwyane's already given him the full report.