Atlanta's Celeb Hairstylists & Makeup Artists Not Cool with Georgia Reopening

Exclusive

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is itching to reopen the state's economy, but many of the people who service celebs there aren't feeling it, and think it's an irresponsible move.

TMZ spoke with several hairstylists and makeup artists to the stars in Atlanta, and the general consensus is ... Gov. Kemp's making a mistake opening businesses Friday, and they side with ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who believes Kemp's decision is a danger to public health.

Beauty influencer Alonzo Arnold, whose clients include Solange and Missy Elliott, tells us ... he doesn't believe reopening GA's economy is safe at all, and he won't be returning to work for at least another month.

He says the Atlanta salon where he works is planning to open its doors Friday, but he won't be there. Alonzo says it's just not worth the risk.

As you know, many businesses ... including hair and nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys have the green light to open. That's despite the fact they require close contact with or between customers.

Makeup artist Lauren Sinclair -- who's worked with Lil' Kim and Porsha Williams -- calls what the Governor is doing, "completely irresponsible." She says it's still nearly impossible to find disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer in ATL right now, which makes her feel like this is totally unsafe. She's not working Friday, and says she won't consider returning for a couple more weeks.

One of Tiny Harris' hairstylists, B'Lyel Harris, tells us he's completely cut himself off from meeting clients since March 13. He admits he's nearly broke, but says he has a complication -- an autoimmune disease. So, B'Lyel truly fears he could die going back to work.

Makeup artist Akil McCoy, who's done work for City Girls and B. Simone, says he personally knows people who've tested positive for COVID-19 but are still out and about. That's why he fears opening businesses back up could lead to a spike in cases.