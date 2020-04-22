MLB Star Freddie Freeman's Cat Killed In Hit And Run, 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Breaking News

Tragic news from Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman's family ... their beloved pet cat, Benji, was killed in a hit-and-run Monday night.

"He was struck by a car who didn’t even stop to check on him ... we found him too late. Our hearts are broken," Freddie's wife, Chelsea, said in an emotional post on Instagram.

"He was the best cat you could ever ask for, he was more like a dog or even a person," Chelsea said ... adding Benji was very close with their 3-year-old son, Charlie.

"He would run and greet us at the front door, chase baseballs and jump on the trampoline with Charlie... he and Charlie were best friends and he was a cherished child to us for the last 6 years."

The Atlanta Braves shared their condolences in the comments section, saying "We love you, Freeman family ❤️ Benji was the best!"

Chelsea ended the sad post with a heartbreaking line -- "I know Freddie’s mom and Grandma are loving on him in heaven but God does this hurt💔 We love you so much Benji💔"