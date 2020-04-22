Jellyfish Swimming Through Crystal Clear Venice Canals

Play video content Zoologist Andrea Mangoni

Italy's lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has kept the gondolas and the tourists out of the Venice waterways ... and wildlife is taking advantage of it.

This jellyfish was seen casually swimming through the now crystal clear canals, seemingly without a care in the world. Look at it, totally oblivious to the COVID-19 crisis responsible for it getting some R&R in Venice.

An unexpected side effect of the pandemic: 💧Water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever.

🐟 🦢 The fish are visible, the swans returned pic.twitter.com/crWf4kdZ1M — Aurel Boriçi (@AurelBoriciBT) March 18, 2020 @AurelBoriciBT

The clear and boat-free canal water, due to the country's lockdown, has brought out more than jellyfish too -- fish are visible again and swans have been able to chill out.

However, the clearer water doesn't necessarily mean it's much cleaner. A Venice official says less action on the canals simply allows gross stuff to stay at the bottom, adding ... "It's because there is less boat traffic that usually brings sediment to the top of the water's surface."