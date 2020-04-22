Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa Sues Uber over 2018 Car Crash on L.A. Freeway

Exclusive

Pepa doesn't want to talk about sex right now ... she's furious at Uber and a bunch of drivers who she claims wrecked her earnings potential.

Sandra Denton -- aka Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa -- is suing the ride-share service along with one of its drivers and the drivers of 3 other vehicles, claiming a 2018 chain-reaction car crash left her with injuries, pain, and loss of wages.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Pepa claims the crash on L.A.'s 101 freeway was triggered after the Uber driver and other drivers "operated their vehicle negligently and carelessly."

Pep's suing for damages including loss of wages. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the rapper was in a friend's car that was hit from behind. Cops say the Uber driver was following too closely behind, couldn't stop in time ... and hit Pep's ride, causing a chain reaction.

We're told Pepa complained of neck and knee pain, for which she later needed medical attention. As a result of the accident, sources say the Grammy winner still suffers intense pain that interferes with her performances and travel, often making herself sick during and after stage performances.