Electric Avenue Singer Eddy Grant 'Memba Him?!

'Electric Avenue' Singer Eddy Grant 'Memba Him?!

4/24/2020 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 10
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery

Guiana-born rocker Eddy Grant moved to London and got his first taste of fame when his band The Equals released the '60s rock song, "Baby Come Back"... but it wasn't until Eddy moved to Barbados and started a solo career with hits like "I Don't Want To Dance" and the absolute jam "Electric Avenue" that he truly gained fame and success.

Eddy has since released a slew of albums and has was given a Lifetime Achievement Award from Guyana.

Eddy Grant most recently joined The Roots on 'The Tonight Show' stage to perform his hit single.

Guess what he looks like now!

More 'Memba Thems!

6 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later