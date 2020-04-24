Patti Stanger Dishes Quarantine Advice to Couples, Singles

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Patti Stanger's hooking up stressed out couples and singles who are under quarantine ... and all ya need is a clear head and a clean hand.

The 'Millionaire Matchmaker' tells TMZ ... she gets why couples and singles are going bats**t (no pun intended) crazy while under quarantine. This could lead to extreme tension to the point where breaking stay-at-home orders seems tempting.

But, fear not ... Patti says there are steps you can take to put all the craziness in check. For couples who argue, she's got some practical advice ... like cooling off in the restroom. But, for singles tempted to hook up with someone off a dating app ... she says FIGHT THE URGE!!!

Sounds easy enough, but how? Check out the video ... Patti directs y'all to a popular site. Your hand can take it from there. But, if ya insist on trying to meet someone ... she's got some suggestions too. Watch.