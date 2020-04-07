Dr. Phil Says Quarantine Stress Has Serious Effects, Offers Simple Cure

Dr. Phil Relax, it Might Save Your Life!!! Quarantine Stress Relievers
4/7/2020 12:32 PM PT
Dr. Phil has a few home remedies for pandemic-related stress building up in your body under quarantine -- they're simple and not all that time consuming.
Phil says the first thing ya gotta do is acknowledge life is pretty messed up and stressful right now -- then, make a daily conscious effort to deal with it.
The good news from the good doc -- who joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" -- is you just need a very basic exercise -- 10 seconds of tensing up, 10 seconds of relaxation. Watch the vid, Phil does a tutorial.
He also recommends breathing in for 3 seconds and exhaling for 6 to release tension and relieve physical stress.
Seems almost too simple, but Phil told us the mental stress that comes from self-isolation is a very real, and potentially debilitating, thing -- so take time to relax and breathe.
Oh, and when your mind starts racing ... make sure you're thinking about the right kinda stuff. Phil's got a checklist to keep you on the right path.
And, remember, when this crisis is all said and done ... Dr. Phil has a pretty good idea of how we'll all put our stress in the rearview mirror.
