Dr. Phil Expects Pent-Up Social Energy After Coronavirus Pandemic Ends

Dr. Phil has a good idea of what you're gonna be into when the coronavirus pandemic subsides -- some of you will make up for lost time, and some will move on from significant others.

The good doc was on "TMZ Live" to talk about the aftermath of all this change we're currently going through. In other words ... what's gonna happen when you can finally socialize again, face-to-face?

Dr. Phil says he expects Americans to be a little scared to get back out there, at first ... due to understandable concerns about the virus. But, once group gathering restrictions are lifted, he sees people will get back in the swing of making real human contact -- and they'll do it with vigor.