Dr. Phil Rips Cheaters Having Affairs For Ignoring Coronavirus Risks

Dr. Phil is wagging his finger at those folks who are having affairs but won't stop in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, calling them selfish, immature and reckless.

The good doc joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday with a very important message for cheaters continuing affairs, college kids on spring break, and religious folks cramming into churches despite the looming threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Phil says it's time for people to start making sacrifices for the greater good because we're all in this together ... and he's sounding the alarm on the bad apples.

Dude's gotta point ... for some reason, some folks are still ignoring information from health officials about the risks of spreading COVID-19 by gathering in large groups or getting too close to others. Dr. Phil says it's because those folks lack empathy, are super entitled and live in denial.

Dr. Phil says it's time to come to grips with our new reality and start making some sacrifices, cutting out routines that are illicit or otherwise ... because if not, things will only get worse for everyone.