Bronx Liquor Store Keeps It Real Over COVID-19, STFU & Cover Your Mouth

A Bronx storefront is a perfect example of when keeping it real goes RIGHT -- the owner is giving his customers some straight talk, in very explicit terms, over coronavirus protocol.

Check out this sign posted in the window of what appears to be a liquor store or bodega of some sort in the NYC borough, which tells its patrons exactly what's expected of them as they come in and shop ... without any room for misunderstanding, or coddling at all.

The sign reads, "COVID-19 IS SOME REAL S***! Cover your f***ing mouth! Shut the f*** up! Buy your s*** and leave immediately." Oh, it gets better ... the owner lets it rip!!!

They continue, "Absolutely NO titty or sock money! Stand back at least 6 feet, playa. Store capacity limited to 5 motherf***ers at once. You cough, you die. Drink responsibly."

It's interesting ... the scientists and doctors aren't getting through to a large number of Americans with rock-solid data, so this seems like a viable Plan B.

We gotta say, the dude (or dudette) who put this up deserves an award of some kind, because instead of tip-toeing around what NEEDS to be said, they just came right out and told it how it is. No pussy-footing or sugar-coating ... just to-the-point, NYC instructions.

Play video content

It's funny too -- this very much reminds of us of Michael Rapaport (a New York-native himself) coming out with an expletive-filled PSA telling youngsters and their parents to stop screwing around and stay indoors, while other celebs came out with PC/watered-down takes of their own. Those Big Apple dwellers sure do have a way with words, huh?