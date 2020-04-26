Co-Star Astrology App Seems to Urge Horoscope Users to Break Quarantine

Exclusive Details

A popular astrology app that sends daily advice to users appears to be disregarding safety and telling folks to break quarantine -- but it's probably just an algorithm problem.

The company is Co-Star, which will send people horoscopes every day if you sign up ... based on stars and the cosmos and stuff. Someone on Twitter took a screenshot of a recent alert they received from Co-Star, and it definitely doesn't look coronavirus-conscience.

The alert reads, "Your day at a glance. Don't be afraid to find ways to safely see the people you love." They covered their asses by adding in the word "safely," but to be frank, it sure sounds like they're encouraging an in-person reunion here. The vagueness doesn't help.

A full horoscope sent to one Co-Star user says they can either "lie there or you can stand up." Not too bad, but then it gets even weirder, with the prompt reading ... "Your desire to change this month depends on your ability to sharpen yourself against every obstacle. This is a big step for you, who likes to maintain a high level of tension in their relationships. This is your opportunity to practice love that defies societal expectations."

Then comes the nail in the coffin ... "The general theme of your life during this period is to get free by transforming your surroundings. You're allowed to wince at the truth right now."

Now, we should point out ... a lot these horoscope companies send pretty generic nuggets of "truth" to their users, and it's even possible this most recent wave of apparent bad advice is automatically generated and hasn't quite been updated to reflect the pandemic.