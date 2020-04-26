Delanie Walker's G-Wagon Wrecked In Scary L.A. Crash, NFL Star Uninjured

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Scary moment for Delanie Walker ... the NFL star was involved in a car crash in L.A. last month that wrecked his G-Wagon -- but TMZ Sports has learned the tight end made it out uninjured.

We're told Walker -- a Pomona, Calif. native -- was driving through Hollywood on Sunset Blvd. on March 4 in his pricey Mercedes-Benz when someone ran into him.

Law enforcement sources tell us a driver made an illegal turn in front of the Tennessee Titans star ... slamming into Walker and doing serious damage to his expensive whip.

Walker was able to escape the accident uninjured ... but you can see in video we obtained of the aftermath -- he wasn't exactly pleased about the condition of his ride.

We're told the car is still in the shop ... but for now, it seems to have avoided being totaled.

As for the other driver ... we're told he was taken to the hospital after the crash, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement sources tell us Walker is in the clear over the accident ... pinning the blame on the other driver in the case.

35-year-old Delanie -- who's in the second year of a 2-year, $17 MILLION deal with Tenn. -- is nearing the end of his NFL career ... with the 2020 season possibly being his last.