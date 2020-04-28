Man Named Tupac Shakur Accused of Unemployment Ripoff

All eyez are on Tupac Shakur in Kentucky ... where he's alive and well, and waiting on an unemployment check.

An unemployed Kentucky resident was accused by Gov. Andy Beshear of pulling an unemployment benefit prank, but it turns out the guy really does bear the famous rapper's name, and he really is down on his luck.

The Governor called out Pac Monday night, saying someone applied for unemployment for Tupac Shakur in his state. Beshear scolded "bad apples" for playing jokes and holding up people's money -- but now he's got egg on his face.

Kentucky's Tupac isn't trying to live the thug life ... he's just a 46-year-old Lexington resident who lost his restaurant gig due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sorry, Guv ... he's had the famous name since the late '90s, so he's not using it just to fool the system.

Tupac, who prefers his middle name, Malik, says he was hurt, embarrassed and shocked by the Governor's comments -- but says Beshear called him Tuesday to apologize and all is forgiven.

He understands Beshear's dealing with a lot -- nearly 24 percent of the state's workforce has filed for unemployment -- and mistakes happen. Still, Pac says he's still waiting on a check, and it's been over a month since he filed.

Shakur legally changed his name, and says people get a kick out of it and think it's cool ... but he never envisioned it would hold up an unemployment check.