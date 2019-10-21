Tupac Shakur Arrested in Tennessee, But It's a White Man

Breaking News JCPD

Tupac Shakur is still with us ... but he's not hiding out in Cuba, he's just been living the thug life in Tennessee.

A white man named Tupac A. Shakur was arrested this weekend after allegedly threatening cops with a knife.

Johnson City Police say officers responded to a call Saturday about the 40-year-old Tupac, who had warrants out for his arrest, and when they tried to detain him cops say he turned toward the officers with a blade in his hand.

Shakur was busted after a brief struggle ... and cops say they searched him and found a syringe and multiple baggies of meth. Tupac was booked on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Michael Ochs Archives

Getting arrested is about the only thing this dude has in common with the real Pac ... but it's still pretty wild to see the name on a license, let alone a mug shot.