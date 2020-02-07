Shaq Has Rapper Art Tribute at L.A. Home, Biggie, Tupac and Nipsey

Play video content Breaking News

Shaquille O'Neal made a video to help sell his L.A.-area home -- but what it shows is the NBA star has honored 3 late rappers with some VERY cool art.

Of course, Shaq is a BIG rap nerd -- not only has he dropped albums, but he LOVES the genre and has a particular affinity for guys like Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac.

So, when he posted a brand new video tour of the Bell Canyon mansion he put on the market for $2.5 million ... the art on the walls caught our eye.

He's got two Biggie pieces along with a portrait of Pac and a newer image of Nipsey Hussle -- three great rappers who are all gone, but not forgotten.

If you're interested in the actual property, yeah -- it's pretty sick!!

5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5,217-square-feet with a chef's kitchen, wet bar, media room, sick pool, wine closet ... and it's all walking distance to the community center gym and tennis courts.