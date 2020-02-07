Shaq Has Rapper Art Tribute at L.A. Home, Biggie, Tupac and Nipsey
Shaq Rapper Art Tribute at L.A. Home ... Biggie, Tupac and Nipsey
2/7/2020 6:13 AM PT
Shaquille O'Neal made a video to help sell his L.A.-area home -- but what it shows is the NBA star has honored 3 late rappers with some VERY cool art.
Of course, Shaq is a BIG rap nerd -- not only has he dropped albums, but he LOVES the genre and has a particular affinity for guys like Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac.
So, when he posted a brand new video tour of the Bell Canyon mansion he put on the market for $2.5 million ... the art on the walls caught our eye.
He's got two Biggie pieces along with a portrait of Pac and a newer image of Nipsey Hussle -- three great rappers who are all gone, but not forgotten.
If you're interested in the actual property, yeah -- it's pretty sick!!
5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5,217-square-feet with a chef's kitchen, wet bar, media room, sick pool, wine closet ... and it's all walking distance to the community center gym and tennis courts.
Guessing the art doesn't come with the house ... but then again, everything's negotiable, right?
18 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.