Pentagon Declassifies & Releases UFO Videos, Still a Mystery

The Pentagon appears to be confirming what a lot of tinfoil-hatters already suspected -- ALIENS are among us ... or at least they seem to be based on these mysterious videos.

The Department of Defense released three videos this week showing old Navy pilot footage, which captures what the feds describe as "unexplained aerial phenomena" in what looks to be like mini-ish flying saucers zipping around in the sky at incredibly fast speeds.

These clips have actually been out for years -- they were previously leaked to the media and published -- but this is the first time Uncle Sam himself is confirming their authenticity.

As for why now -- when folks are already freaking out over the coronavirus pandemic -- the Pentagon says ... "DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos." They add ... what ya see here remains "unidentified."

One of these vids depicts what one of the Navy pilots described as a 40-foot oblong object hovering about 50 feet above the water, and then ascending to flight altitude within seconds. At one point, one of the pilots says the saucer is flying against super heavy wind without a problem, and then you see it stop and rotate mid-air. It's pretty freakin' wild.