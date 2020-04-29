Derek Jeter's Baseball Hall Of Fame Induction Pushed To 2021
4/29/2020 2:44 PM PT
The Baseball Hall of Fame has voted unanimously to postpone Derek Jeter's induction to 2021 ... not exactly the "unanimous vote" he was hoping for.
Of course, the New York Yankees legend -- along with big-hitters Larry Walker, Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons -- were all set to be honored in Cooperstown as the Class of 2020 on July 26.
But ... COVID-19 screwed it all up!
Given the global coronavirus pandemic, the Hall's Board of Directors took a vote -- and ultimately agreed it was best to push the festivities to 2021 to steer clear of any potential safety risks.
"Our Board of Directors has voted unanimously to cancel 2020 Induction Weekend, due to health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," HOF officials said in a statement.
A spokesperson says the HOF is "disappointed" but the decision was made in the best interest of everyone involved.
"We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown."
Instead, the 2020 class will be inducted alongside the 2021 class next year ... and Larry Walker has already come out in support of the move.
"I fully understand and agree with the Board’s decision," Walker says. "It is most important to do the right thing for everybody involved, and that means not putting any participants in jeopardy, whether Hall of Famers or visitors."
"I realize how serious this situation has become and how many lives have been lost."
