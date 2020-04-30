Disney Selling Character Face Masks, Donating Proceeds to Charity

Baby Yoda, The Hulk and Mickey Mouse are coming to the rescue ... Disney is selling character face masks to protect kids, slow the coronavirus spread and donate to charity.

The Walt Disney Co. just announced the launch of a new line of face coverings for children and adults ... the masks feature some of Disney's most popular characters, and proceeds from sales are going to a medical supplies charity.

The non-medical, reusable cloth masks come in 4-packs for $19.99 ... and the Mouse House says it's going to donate up to $1 million in proceeds to MedShare, a nonprofit that delivers medical equipment and supplies across the globe. Disney will also donate 1 million masks to the charity.

As you know ... the CDC is strongly recommending masks and face coverings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Disney says the pandemic is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting, but it hopes the cloth character face masks will comfort folks and ease the transition to the new normal.

Hopefully, the masks do the trick ... children across the world are getting really sick with a rare inflammatory disease that has been linked to COVID-19.