NBA In Talks With Disney World About Resuming Play At Florida Resort

LeBron James' first assist in a post-coronavirus pandemic NBA could be from none other than Mickey Mouse ... 'cause the league's looking into finishing its season at Disney World!

The NBA is in talks with the resort about resuming play there ... with The Athletic's Shams Charania reporting Disney has already offered up its property to the Association.

Of course, the venue makes a ton of sense for the NBA ... the resort has several on-site basketball courts -- including a few that are already equipped for television broadcast.

The Disney property also has enough hotel rooms -- and, clearly, enough entertainment -- to comfortably quarantine players and staffers while the league self-isolates during its resumption of play.

The Most Magical Place on Earth is reportedly one of a few options the NBA is kicking around ... with Las Vegas being another potential destination.

As we previously reported ... the NBA shut down play back on March 11 after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.