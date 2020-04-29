NFL Commish Roger Goodell Forgoes Salary Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Roger Goodell Forgoes Salary During Pandemic Makes Up To $40 Mil
4/29/2020 12:26 PM PT
NFL commish Roger Goodell has volunteered to reduce his salary to $0.00 during the coronavirus pandemic ... which is HUGE considering the guy makes up to $40 MILLION a year.
Goodell went to the NFL's compensation committee within the past month and expressed interest in forgoing his salary, according to Andrew Beaton.
Of course, Goodell is BY FAR the highest-paid sports league commissioner ... with the NBA's Adam Silver and MLB's Rob Manfred making somewhere near $10 million a year, according to reports.
FYI -- Goodell's base salary is reportedly around $20 million ... but can double with incentives.
The commish ain't the only one taking a pay cut ... some of the league's other top execs are taking between 5-20% salary decreases, according to Seth Wickersham.
Goodell's pay reduction started this month ... but does NOT reflect the league's plans for the 2020 season -- AKA, there's still hope for a season.
