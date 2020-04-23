Roger Goodell Reveals Home Basement for NFL Draft ... 'Usually Filled with Dolls'

Breaking News

Wanna see what Roger Goodell's "man cave" looks like?

Great, because he's finally giving the world a glimpse into his Westchester County home ... where he'll be conducting the NFL Draft.

"We're right here in what we affectionately call in they Goodell family ... the man cave," Roger said on "Good Morning America."

Roger says he and his wife Jane Skinner have twin girls -- and the room was formerly used as a storage space for their dolls, but that's been changed for a more football-strong look.

.@nflcommish talks to @robinroberts about the 1st ever virtual draft tonight and why it was important to carry on with the 2020 #NFLDraft amid coronavirus. His message to players: “With all that’s going on, we need more experiences together.” pic.twitter.com/EQ2nHQmbr2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2020 @GMA

"We've turned this into a mini studio. There will be 3 people in here with me [during the NFL Draft]."

So, what's in Roger's man cave? Some football books, football bobbleheads, old cleats, signed footballs, an American flag.

Rog says he's been testing out his internet connection and his technology and insists "it worked pretty well last night."

There's more ... Roger was also asked if the NFL season is in danger of being canceled.

"One thing I've learned about what were going through as a country is you can't tell a week from now, much less 3 months from now. Our job is to be ready. We'll be ready to make alternatives ... well be putting public safety #1 as we always do and make sure our fans, our players, everyone are able to be in a safe environment."

Translation -- who knows?!

As for the tradition of booing Goodell at the NFL Draft -- Roger says he "loves" it (yeah right!) and insists the NFL is figuring out a way to incorporate boos into the Draft broadcast.