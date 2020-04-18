NFL Says No Dress Code for 2020 Draft, Celeb Tailors Taking a Hit

Exclusive

One of the best parts of the NFL Draft is the CRAZY FASHION -- but don't expect to see too many crazy suits this year, thanks to COVID-19.

With the Draft going virtual -- and everyone from players to coaches to execs staying home -- the market for those dope tailored suits has basically dried out.

There's no way for the players to get to their tailors for measurements -- and we're told several players plan on going casual as a result.

One top celebrity tailor put it this way -- "Since it’s a virtual draft this year, there will sadly be no need for suits."

Another huge tailor said, "At this time none of the draftees I would normally have dressed for the occasion have committed to wearing a custom piece this year due to circumstances."

We reached out to the NFL to see if there is a dress code that would require players to dress up for the occasion, but we were told there is no policy regarding clothing.

"It’s up to the individual players," an NFL spokesperson tells us ... but hinted we most likely won't see draftees getting selected while wearing sweatpants.