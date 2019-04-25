NFL Draft Top Players Flexin' With Fashion

NFL Draft Prospects Swag Out, Check Out the Fashion!

LIVE STREAM

It's time for the NFL Draft ... and you know what that means -- FASHION, BABAYYYYY!!!!

Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa and the 2019 draft class are about to go from broke college kids to multi-millionaires overnight ... and we're LIVE to check out all the amazing swag!!!

The guys are loading up on buses as we speak -- most of them looking like they spent A LOT of time and money on their draft outfits.

The 1st Round of the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off at 5 PM PT -- we're streaming live from Nashville.

The 2nd and 3rd round continue on Friday ... followed by Rounds 4 through 7 going down over the weekend.

A ton of prospects are there right now ... along with a bunch of NFL legends on hand for the big night. Of course, the big moment ... when the crowd rallies together to boo Roger Goodell, it's an annual tradition.

We've seen classic looks in the past -- remember Ezekiel Elliott's crop-top dress shirt??

Stay tuned ...