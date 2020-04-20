Roger Goodell Encouraging Fans to Boo Him at NFL Draft for Charity

Breaking News

Think Roger Goodell is going to finally make it through a draft without hearing boos????

THINK AGAIN ... 'cause the commish is actually ENCOURAGING the jeers -- and it's all for COVID-19 charity!!

Here's the deal ... Goodell has been booed at EVERY draft for the last decade or so -- mostly because NFL fans hate the way he runs the league.

But, with the coronavirus pandemic ... it seemed the commish was finally going to get a reprieve from it all as the league's draft Thursday has gone completely virtual.

The NFL, though, partnered with its beer sponsor Monday to make sure the tradition stays alive ... with Bud Light announcing it will donate $1 every time the #BooTheCommish hashtag is used on social media this week!

The NFL Draft will be without an important tradition. And we just can't let that stand. Record your boos then post & tag @budlight and #BooTheCommish. We’ll deliver the boos to the Draft, and for each #BootheCommish thru April 25, we’ll donate $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K. pic.twitter.com/fnvcYDpZPW — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 20, 2020 @budlight

In fact, the booze company says it'll contribute up to $500,000 total to COVID-19 relief efforts to hear you boo the league's head man.