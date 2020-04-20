Roger Goodell Encouraging Fans to Boo Him at NFL Draft for Charity

Roger Goodell Boo Me At The Draft ... It's For Charity!!!

4/20/2020 12:53 PM PT
Breaking News
Getty

Think Roger Goodell is going to finally make it through a draft without hearing boos????

THINK AGAIN ... 'cause the commish is actually ENCOURAGING the jeers -- and it's all for COVID-19 charity!!

Here's the deal ... Goodell has been booed at EVERY draft for the last decade or so -- mostly because NFL fans hate the way he runs the league.

But, with the coronavirus pandemic ... it seemed the commish was finally going to get a reprieve from it all as the league's draft Thursday has gone completely virtual.

The NFL, though, partnered with its beer sponsor Monday to make sure the tradition stays alive ... with Bud Light announcing it will donate $1 every time the #BooTheCommish hashtag is used on social media this week!

In fact, the booze company says it'll contribute up to $500,000 total to COVID-19 relief efforts to hear you boo the league's head man.

So, for a great cause ... we all scream loudly -- BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later