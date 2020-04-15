Ray Lewis Donating Miami Turnover Chain For COVID Relief, VIP Experience Too!

Play video content Breaking News

Wanna help fight the coronavirus and take a step toward becoming the most swagged-out person on the planet at the same time?!?!

Ray Lewis can help with that ... 'cause the Unvi. of Miami legend is offering up an original turnover chain PLUS a VIP experience in exchange for COVID-19 charity!!

The NFL Hall of Famer just announced he's accepting Michael Rubin's All In challenge by offering up a huge package of Hurricanes-related gifts ... and it's pretty sweet.

Ray says the winner of his charity auction will be flown to Miami for its Nov. 7 game against Florida State ... and will be put up in the famous Fontainebleau hotel for the weekend.

Ray says the winner -- who can be joined by as many as 3 other friends -- will also get steak dinners and a once in a lifetime meet and greet before the big game.

"You're going to be able to run out of the tunnel!" Ray says. "Come out of the smoke! One of the most iconic memories of all-time!"

As for that chain ... it's unclear how drippy the replica ice will be -- but we're guessing Ray ain't sparing no expenses here!!