Biologist Jeff Corwin Says Animals Need Stimulation In Quarantine

Humans aren't the only ones getting super bored and going stir crazy in coronavirus quarantine ... wildlife expert Jeff Corwin says animals need mental stimulation too.

The famed biologist joined us Friday on "TMZ Live" and told us how animals in captivity at zoos and aquariums are being affected by the lack of crowds, and what we can do to keep all our animal friends sane.

Jeff says the captive dolphins who are putting on shows in front of empty stands at a Japanese aquarium definitely know there's no oohing and aahing humans around, as do many of the animals in captivity at zoos and aquariums that have turned into ghost towns due to the pandemic.

It's pretty fascinating ... Jeff says zoos need to make sure their animals are mentally and environmentally stimulated, especially now that they are more alone than ever before with humans sheltering in place.

Jeff's got a few examples that really paint a picture ... gorillas slinging poop and polar bears with ice blocks.

