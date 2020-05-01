Dolphins Still Putting on Show in Japan without Spectators

Move over LeBron James ... while pro sports leagues are trying to figure out when they can return to action, some dolphins are way ahead of 'em.

These photos are from Hakkeijima Sea Paradise's special dolphin show Thursday in Yokohama, where they had zero spectators due to the coronavirus quarantine guidelines there.

Play video content Hakkeijima Sea Paradise

Animal trainers still did their thing, though, with dolphins and a beluga whale putting on quite a show -- despite lacking a crowd of oohing and ahhing humans. Let's keep it real ... the animals are in it for the food.

The show wasn't just a dress rehearsal ... the aquarium videotaped the performance and aired it on the web for folks to watch safely from home.