Dolphins Still Putting on Show in Japan without Spectators

Dolphin Show No Fans, No Problem in Japan ... Fins Up for Internet Show
5/1/2020 8:44 AM PT
Move over LeBron James ... while pro sports leagues are trying to figure out when they can return to action, some dolphins are way ahead of 'em.
These photos are from Hakkeijima Sea Paradise's special dolphin show Thursday in Yokohama, where they had zero spectators due to the coronavirus quarantine guidelines there.
Animal trainers still did their thing, though, with dolphins and a beluga whale putting on quite a show -- despite lacking a crowd of oohing and ahhing humans. Let's keep it real ... the animals are in it for the food.
The show wasn't just a dress rehearsal ... the aquarium videotaped the performance and aired it on the web for folks to watch safely from home.
Makes ya wonder ... do the animals feel differently performing without a crowd? Or, is it just a little closer to being in the wild without a loud pack of humanity watching 'em? We sure hope so.
183 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.