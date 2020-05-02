Lady Loses Her Mind on Car That Stops on Crosswalk & Blocks Her

Florida man, meet Florida woman. She's just as rambunctious as you are sometimes, especially when cars get in her way ... like this poor sap in Miami just did.

Check out this wild video that's making the rounds on TikTok, which shows a lady crossing the street at a light (rightly using the crosswalk) and then losing her mind on a car that crossed the line, literally, into her walking space. It happens all the time, but never like this.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The woman absolutely freaks out, berating the driver for getting in her way ... and then she proceeds to start pummeling his car with kicks and physical blows. At one point, it looks like the guy in the vehicle tries getting out while telling her to relax, but she wasn't gonna let that happen either. She slams his door multiple times before finally walking away.

The meltdown isn't over there though -- once she's on the other side ... she starts screaming at the car from a distance and throws an epic tantrum on the curb. Seems like she might've been having a bad day, or maybe it was just the 'rona effect kicking into overdrive.