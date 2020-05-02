Tommy Lee Lists Calabasas Estate for $4.6 Million

Tommy Lee's putting a whole new meaning to Mötley Crüe's hit, "Looks That Kill" ... by selling a crib with killer views.

The rock star drummer listed his picturesque Calabasas crib for a cool $4,599,000.

The 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom house sits on a 12,000-square-foot lot. Tommy's a rock star, so ya know it's got the bells and whistles ... custom-built construction, state-of-the-art recording studio and a home theater.

Make no mistake ... Tommy's crib has an addicting hook with sweeping city views. If safety and privacy are high on your list ... you'll be happy to learn this tri-level crib sits inside a gated community. The bad news -- we've covered about a zillion stories where the bad guys somehow make their way into gated communities.