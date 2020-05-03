Mark Cuban Says Government Should Hire Unemployed for COVID Testing

Breaking News

Mark Cuban is challenging the federal government to rejigger the economy NOW ... by hiring some of the millions of people who are out of work and retraining them to become useful in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuban demanded answers ... "Explain to me why in the midst of 50m people unemployed or underemployed, the gov isn't hiring and training MILLIONS to do Tracking/Tracing, Caring/Supporting at risk populations and sanitization work? And now is the time to train/pay stay at home parents/caregivers as well."

It's an idea that was obliquely hatched during the Democratic presidential debates, by folks like Andrew Yang and others ... to scramble the economy and find new ways of supporting an increasingly struggling workforce.

We talked to California Governor Gavin Newsom on "TMZ Live" a couple weeks ago about his new program -- Californians For All -- encouraging young people to volunteer to help. We asked if this could be the start of something like FDR's New Deal, where programs like the Work Progress Administration put out-of-work Americans to work to help the country. Newsom seemed all about it.