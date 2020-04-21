California Governor Gavin Newsom Launches Volunteer Program Targeting Millennials

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom has a big new idea that he's launching ... and it could be the beginning of a New Deal-like revolution in America.

The Guv came on "TMZ Live" to unveil his latest initiative -- Californiansforall.ca.gov. The idea is pretty simple ... jump on the website and you'll be hooked up with someone who will help you figure out how you can best volunteer your time to help people.

It could be delivering food or medicine to a senior's center, or helping feed the homeless. There are a thousand ways to help, and the program matches people's talent with the needs of those who are living on the edge.

You know, when you watch people like Jeff Bezos contribute $10 billion or Oprah plunking down $10 million, a lot of people figure they can't really make nearly that kind of difference, so why bother?

Well, Governor Newsom has an answer to "why bother?" People -- especially young people -- have the energy and unique talents to help others. Think about it ... with everything in our economy changing, what if this becomes like the New Deal and we start turning volunteer work into a profession? So, people who volunteer could make a living and help others live well in the process.