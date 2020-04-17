California Officials Dump 37 Tons Of Sand Into Skatepark, Go Quarantine!

Breaking News

Officials in California are so sick and tired of skaters violating stay-at-home orders ... they straight-up dumped 37 TONS OF SAND into a popular park to stop the illegal boarding.

The skate-place-turned-sand-box is down in San Clemente, Calif. -- and witnesses in the area say despite "no trespassing" signs during COVID-19 lockdown ... people still skated the park.

Skaters kept ignoring the “no trespassing” signs at a Southern California skate park, so city officials dumped 37 tons of sand into it. #CBSLA #WBZ https://t.co/gLAAbK5I3a pic.twitter.com/wZrq9t2mPn — Nick Emmons WBZ (@NickEmmonsTV) April 17, 2020 @NickEmmonsTV

So, officials decided to take matters into their own hands ... with CBS Los Angeles reporting authorities dropped thousands of pounds of sand this week to make sure people adhere to the orders.

Of course, California residents have been urged to self-isolate as much as possible since mid-March ... with government officials closing down just about everything in the state to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In fact, other skate parks in the Los Angeles area are already following San Clemente's lead ... with a popular skate place in Venice filling up with sand Thursday as well.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.