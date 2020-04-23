Mark Cuban Salutes Death Care Workers, 'Not Getting Enough Credit'

Play video content Exclusive Details

Mark Cuban is trying too put a spotlight on "the unsung heroes" of the COVID-19 pandemic -- death care workers -- who Mark says just aren't getting the attention and support they deserve.

"I just want to say thank you to the death care industry," the Dallas Mavericks owner says ... "You're not out there getting credit."

"People aren't clapping for you when you drive home but you have to do some of the hardest things that anybody has to deal with during this pandemic."

"You guys are the unsung heroes so I just wanted to say thank you, it's noticed."

You may know ... Mark is directly involved in the death care industry -- he famously bought 9% of Eterneva for $600k on "Shark Tank" back in 2019.

Eterneva says it uses cremated ashes and turns them into wearable diamonds using a high-pressure heat system.

A rep for the company tells TMZ Sports ... Eterneva has partnered with several companies in the death care industry -- including NFDA, Good Grief, Pale Hearse, the Funeral Service Foundation, and the SoGal Foundation -- to make sure funeral workers are properly equipped with N95 masks and other protective equipment.