'Real-Life Barbie' Shows Off Giant Lips After 20th Filler Injection

Cosmetic surgery is back in full swing wherever this woman -- who, shocker, goes by "Real-Life Barbie" -- got a serious balloon job done on her lips!!!

The patient is 22-year-old Andrea Ivanova from Bulgaria, and just try to look at her kisser. Painful, right? That's because she just got her 20th round of lip filler injections, and despite the fact they look like they're about to pop ... Andrea wants her lips even bigger.

Clearly, she's digging the work docs did for her ... as you can see in a video she posted of the aftermath. BTW, she's become a mouth breather ... the center of Andrea's lips can't even touch anymore

Of any future lip injections, Andrea says ... "My doctor said he will do more injections for me, but said I have to wait for at least two months," going on to explain that she while she loves her permanent duck face -- she admits it's been difficult to eat properly. You don't say!

She goes on to say, "I think my lips are lovely, I love them. I am not sure if they are the biggest lips in the world but they are one of the biggest, I think."

What's even crazier about this is what Andrea used to look like before all the work. Completely different person, and pretty normal ... relatively speaking.