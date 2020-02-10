Kim Zolciak Won't Let Daughters Get This Kind of Cosmetic Surgery

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Kim Zolciak says there's a hard line she won't let her daughters cross when it comes to cosmetic enhancements. Sorry, Rob Riggle but ... NOT IN THE FACE!!!

We got Kim and hubby, Kroy Biermann, at LAX Friday and our camera guy wanted to talk cosmetic surgery ... particularly when it comes to her 18-year-old daughter, Ariana. Kim tells us her kids gotta wait till they turn 18 to get anything done.

Seems she won't cop to Ariana already getting lip fillers ... but a month after turning 18, Ariana took to Instagram and posted a video where everybody noticed her lips were ... full.

Kim tells us Ariana's gonna do what a girls gotta do but check out the vid ... seems there's still guidelines the girls gotta follow even if they have the green light. As you may know by now ... Brielle, who got her lips done at 18, has now removed all fillers and embraced her natural look ... captioning a recent pic "2020 new year new me!"