Vanessa Bryant Shares Unopened Letter From Kobe On Birthday, 'From, Tu Papi'

Vanessa Bryant was able to open one last letter from Kobe on her birthday ... revealing she waited until her special day to read an unopened envelope from her late husband.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi," Vanessa said. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday."

"It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️"

It's Vanessa's first birthday without the Lakers legend and their daughter, Gigi ... whose 14th birthday would have been May 1.

Vanessa's friends were quick to comment messages of support, including Lala Anthony who said:

"That's beautiful V. Today is your day. We celebrate you. We love you. We got your back forever. Happy happy birthday."

Michelle Williams from Destiny's Child added, "Sending you love today!! Happy birthday Vanessa."

Just a few days ago, Bryant asked friends, family and fans to show support for her daughter's birthday last week by wearing Gigi's favorite color, red.

Kobe and Gigi -- along with John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan -- were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.