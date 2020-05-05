Wendy's Locations Take Burgers Off Menu, Meat Shortage Hits Hard

... Must We Really Say It?!?

Coronavirus is hurting Wendy's on the fryer, 'cause the famous fast-food chain can't serve their most basic product ... forcing people to ask the age-old question, "Where's the beef?"

It's true ... several Wendy's locations across the U.S. -- including here in California -- are experiencing a meat shortage due to COVID-19, especially in the beef department ... and as a result, a lot of them are yanking their famous burger creations from the menu. NOOO!!!

The reason ... lots of slaughterhouses and meat-packing plants are starting to shutter, either because of lay-offs or because the government's shutting them down out of precaution in an attempt to curb spreading even more disease. We know that game all too well lately.

Now, the pig-tailed redhead can't offer her famous "fresh-never-frozen" patties in certain parts of the U.S. -- and while customers are disappointed, they're also poking fun at the sitch.

Of course, we're talking ol' Clara Peller and the iconic '80s and '90s Wendy's commercials that boldly asked competitors ... "WHERE'S THE BEEF?!?" We're sure you've seen at least one -- and if not, here's a compilation of them back-to-back-to-back for good measure.