'Little Women' Star Ms. Minnie Caused Deadly Accident, Cops Say

Exclusive

Ashley Ross -- AKA Ms. Minnie from "Little Women: Atlanta" -- was all over the road before she struck another driver in the opposite lane, and ultimately suffered fatal injuries ... TMZ has learned.

We got a hold of the crash report, and it shows -- based on eyewitness testimony and the responding officer's observation ... Minnie lost control of her car while traveling southbound on one side of a highway, causing her to jerk the steering wheel right. Cops say she went off-road briefly before violently swinging back to the left and colliding with another vehicle in the opposite lane. Neither she nor the other driver were ejected.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with complaints of pain -- but the cops note, Minnie was unresponsive on the scene. She would later be pronounced dead.

The report also indicates that no drug or alcohol tests were administered to either driver. It does say, however, that Minnie was determined to be at fault in the crash.

As for cause of death ... the Fulton County Medical Examiner tells us there was no autopsy performed on Minnie, and no report is forthcoming either. We're told she'll likely be listed as having died from blunt force trauma from the accident.

Minnie's family is holding a memorial for her this weekend -- which only 10 of her closest loved ones will be able to attend in person due to quarantine guidelines. Everyone else can pay respect through a live stream, and the family is accepting flowers, cards and donations via different platforms.

We're also told her 'Little Women' costars plan to properly honor her on the show once they're up and shooting again.

Minnie was 34.