Hot Yoga Babes In Quarantine -- Namaste At Home!

Flexibility is key to maintaining a sound body and mind while enduring the seemingly endless days of social distancing and quarantine ... and these sexy celebrities with incredibly bendy bodies doing yoga are making the downward-dog days of the pandemic look like a breeze.

It's no stretch to see why these stars are bending the expectations of what’s possible from the safety of their own home with these incredible social media shots of some incredible yoga poses while obeying the stay at home orders.