Obama Trashes Trump Over Coronavirus Response as "Chaotic Disaster"

The gloves are officially off, because Barack Obama has made his feelings known about the way his successor has handled the coronavirus pandemic, and the former Prez did NOT mince words.

Obama was speaking with members of the Obama Alumni Ass'n, and during the 30-minute call, he was explaining to the group why there needed to be strong leadership to manage the crisis. He was trying to get the former staffers to get active in Joe Biden's bid to replace President Trump.

Obama then launched into his assessment of the way Trump has handled things, saying, "What we're fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy -- that has become a stronger impulse in American life."

And, then you hear the former Prez in the audio obtained by Yahoo! News ... calling Trump's response to COVID-19 "an absolute chaotic disaster." He said, "It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset -- of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else' -- when that mindset is operationalized in our government."