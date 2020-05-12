CC Sabathia Shows Off Shredded Retirement Bod ... Dude's Jacked Now!!!

Breaking News

CC SABATHIA IS ABSOLUTELY SHREDDED NOW!!!

The former Yankees pitcher -- famous for throwing fastballs at close to 300 pounds for most of his career -- is getting SWOLE now that he's retired ... and the photographic proof is wild!

Check out a pic of CC in a tank top ... the 39-year-old is looking slim as hell, with his arms cut up and huge!!

And, we know what you're thinking ... but according to CC's podcast partner, Ryan Ruocco, the pic is both recent and NOT photoshopped!!!

Not Photoshopped. The big fella has been getting after it during quarantine! @R2C2 https://t.co/UPZIdf7Dbq — Ryan Ruocco (@RyanRuocco) May 12, 2020 @RyanRuocco

It's crazy ... considering just a few months ago Sabathia was pushing 300 pounds -- but the 6-foot-6 future Hall of Famer (?) has clearly been putting in work during quarantine to get his bod right.

Of course, it's good for Sabathia to be carrying less weight now that his playing days are done ... he dealt with knee and shoulder issues the past few years as well as a scary angioplasty procedure in 2018.

As for how the dude's lost the lbs ... remember, he went vegan a couple years ago -- so seems plants and a lot of hard work!!