Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Wearing Ray Rice's #27 To Honor Dad, Create Own Legacy

Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins says he's well aware of the stigma associated with wearing #27 in Baltimore after the Ray Rice incident ... but chose the number to honor his dad and create his own legacy.

"Ray Rice was an amazing player. People make mistakes," Dobbins said on Instagram Live. "But, I wear that number for myself because I want to set a legacy for my own self in that number."

Dobbins says he picked the number to honor his late father, Lawrence, who wore #27 as a star running back at La Grange H.S. in Texas.

Lawrence tragically passed away of a stroke when J.K. was just 15 years old, according to the Ravens.

FYI -- Rice wore #27 with the Ravens from 2008-2013 ... and became the 2nd-leading rusher in team history.

Of course, #27 has been avoided in Baltimore since Rice's domestic violence incident with then-fiancee Janay Palmer in 2014.

Rice was indefinitely suspended by the NFL for the incident ... and never saw the field again.

But, Dobbins is focused on his own career ... and is ready to begin a new history for the number.