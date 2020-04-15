Lamar Jackson Gunning for 'Truzz' Trademark, It's Written On My Chest!
4/15/2020 12:10 AM PT
Lamar Jackson isn't messing around when it comes to building his brand -- he's already trying to lock up the trademark rights for "Truzz" ... the same words he just had tatted on his chest.
Remember, Lamar's Baltimore Ravens teammate, Mark Ingram, began referring to LJ as "Big Truss" during his insane 2019 NFL season ... and the nickname stuck!
But, someone else made a run on the "Big Truss" trademark -- so Lamar called an audible, made some spelling changes ... and now, he's filled an application to own "Truzz," TMZ Sports has learned.
We know Lamar filed the application back in January -- right around the time he got his new body art.
Gotta applaud his creativity and being business savvy!
The new spelling even caught Ingram by surprise -- who says LJ is a "trendsetter" who has a knack for starting popular trends ... "so 2 Zs it is."
"Two Zs! You see what the man tatted on himself! @Lj_era8 is a trendsetter."@markingram21 sets the record straight on the Truss vs. Truzz debate 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GmA14V4X18— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 14, 2020 @Ravens
There's more ... we also know Jackson filed for several other trademarks -- including:
-- "You are going to get a Bowl out of me, believe that!"
-- "Era 8 By Lamar Jackson"
-- "Not bad for a running back"
Jackson intends to use the trademark for apparel, accessories and sports equipment.
As for LJ's tattoo, we spoke with the artist, Lesly St. Clou, who tells us the ink was done at a private location BEFORE the COVID-19 quarantine began.
"The piece is representative of his faith, his love and admiration for his family, and his passion for the game he has given most of his life to and held him steady. This was all Lamar Jackson's idea and he came up with it before quarantine times."
