Lamar Jackson Gunning for 'Truzz' Trademark ... It's Written On My Chest!!!

Exclusive

Lamar Jackson isn't messing around when it comes to building his brand -- he's already trying to lock up the trademark rights for "Truzz" ... the same words he just had tatted on his chest.

Remember, Lamar's Baltimore Ravens teammate, Mark Ingram, began referring to LJ as "Big Truss" during his insane 2019 NFL season ... and the nickname stuck!

But, someone else made a run on the "Big Truss" trademark -- so Lamar called an audible, made some spelling changes ... and now, he's filled an application to own "Truzz," TMZ Sports has learned.

We know Lamar filed the application back in January -- right around the time he got his new body art.

Gotta applaud his creativity and being business savvy!

The new spelling even caught Ingram by surprise -- who says LJ is a "trendsetter" who has a knack for starting popular trends ... "so 2 Zs it is."

"Two Zs! You see what the man tatted on himself! @Lj_era8 is a trendsetter."@markingram21 sets the record straight on the Truss vs. Truzz debate 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GmA14V4X18 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 14, 2020 @Ravens

There's more ... we also know Jackson filed for several other trademarks -- including:

-- "You are going to get a Bowl out of me, believe that!"

-- "Era 8 By Lamar Jackson"

-- "Not bad for a running back"

Jackson intends to use the trademark for apparel, accessories and sports equipment.

As for LJ's tattoo, we spoke with the artist, Lesly St. Clou, who tells us the ink was done at a private location BEFORE the COVID-19 quarantine began.