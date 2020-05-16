Russell Westbrook Wishes Son Noah Happy Third Birthday

Russell Westbrook's got a special birthday message for his little man -- and it's another side of Russ we really don't see too often on the court.

The Rockets star point guard posted a sweet message Saturday to his only boy, Noah, wishing him a happy third birthday -- while also throwing up a bunch of photos and videos of the two of them doing some father-son bonding.

Play video content

He writes, "Noah, I love you more than life itself and everyday It brings me so much joy to see that beautiful smile and to know you are my son. Thank you God for this unbelievable blessing. HAPPY 3rd BIRTHDAY MANMAN!!!!!!! Daddy loves you forever and ever and ever and ever......🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁"

Noah is Russ' first kid between himself and wife Nina Earl. They had him in 2017, and a year later ... they welcomed twin girls. Russ might not get as much pub as some of the other NBA dads in the league -- a la Steph Curry and LeBron James -- but he's quite the family man, it seems.