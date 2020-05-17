'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Apologizes for Dropping N-Word on IG

Play video content

Hannah Brown is apologizing to her fans for using the n-word on social media, and then trying to play it off like she didn't say it at all.

The 'Bachelorette' star took to Instagram Sunday and issued a full mea culpa for the viral moment that started making the rounds over the weekend -- which showed her singing a song, in the company of family, and dropping the n-word as she recited lyrics, something she seemed to acknowledge was wholly inappropriate and cringe-worthy in the moment.

Later in the day, Hannah was back on IG Live and noticed people calling her out for it, but she didn't seem ready to cop to it right then and there. She tried playing dumb and being coy about it, with another woman next to her suggesting it might've been her brother.

It definitely wasn't though, and Hannah finally admitted her mistake, writing on IG ... "I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."